Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Martin's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Martin missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Martin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Martin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Martin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to even for the round.