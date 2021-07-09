-
Beau Hossler putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 90th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Beau Hossler hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Beau Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Hossler chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 4 under for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 under for the round.
