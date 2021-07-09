-
Austin Cook shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Cook drives par-4 green to set up birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Austin Cook lands his 326-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 137th at 4 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cook's tee shot went 231 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cook had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Cook hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Cook chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.
