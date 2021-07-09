-
-
Arjun Atwal shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Arjun Atwal hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Atwal finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Atwal to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Atwal had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Atwal to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Atwal had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
Atwal got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Atwal's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
-
-