-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
-
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri's strong 272-yard shot leads to eagle at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Anirban Lahiri lands a 272-yard approach within 12-feet of the cup, resulting in an eagle on the par-5 10th hole.
Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 113th at even par Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Lahiri suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lahiri had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-