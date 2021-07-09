  • Anirban Lahiri shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Anirban Lahiri lands a 272-yard approach within 12-feet of the cup, resulting in an eagle on the par-5 10th hole.
    Highlights

