  • Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Andrew Putnam chips the 79-foot approach within 5-feet of the cup to finish with a birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam chips in approach to yield birdie at John Deere

