Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 103rd at 1 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Putnam had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Putnam's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Putnam chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 12th green, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

Putnam had a fantastic chip-in on the 158-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 130 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.