Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Landry's 97 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Landry's tee shot went 136 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Landry's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 under for the round.