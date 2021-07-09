-
Andres Romero shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andres Romero hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Romero finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Romero hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Romero to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Romero had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Romero to 1 over for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Romero had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Romero to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Romero reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Romero to 1 over for the round.
Romero got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Romero to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Romero chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Romero to even-par for the round.
