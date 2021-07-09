-
Alex Smalley putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Smalley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-5 second, Alex Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Smalley's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Smalley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.
