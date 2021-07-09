-
Alex Schaake shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Schaake hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schaake finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 259 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Schaake chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schaake to 2 over for the round.
After a 357 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Schaake chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schaake to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Schaake reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schaake to even-par for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Schaake chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schaake to 1 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Schaake tee shot went 193 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Schaake's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schaake to 3 over for the round.
Schaake got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schaake to 4 over for the round.
