-
-
Alex Noren shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Noren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-5 10th, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at even-par for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.
At the par-5 second, Noren chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Noren hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.
-
-