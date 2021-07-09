Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Chesson Hadley; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Hank Lebioda and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Adam Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

Schenk stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 158-yard par-3 16th. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.

Schenk had a fantastic chip-in on the 186-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 197 yards to the left intermediate rough and his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schenk's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 7 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 7 under for the round.