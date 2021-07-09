  • Strong putting brings Adam Schenk a 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk drains a 24-foot birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.