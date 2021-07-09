In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Long hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Long hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Long hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 6 under for the round.