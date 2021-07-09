-
-
Aaron Wise shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Wise's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Wise's 103 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
Wise hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wise had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.
-
-