Aaron Baddeley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Kevin Na is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Baddeley's tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Baddeley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
