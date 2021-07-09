-
Zack Sucher shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Zack Sucher hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sucher hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sucher to 1 under for the round.
Sucher got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Sucher hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Sucher got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sucher to 2 over for the round.
