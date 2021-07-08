Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Johnson's 92 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Johnson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Johnson hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.