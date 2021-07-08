  • Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson chips a 43-yard bump-and-run to 5 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson's tight chip leads to birdie at John Deere

