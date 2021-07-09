-
-
Willie Mack III rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Willie Mack III holes 11-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Willie Mack III hits an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Willie Mack III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Mack III finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Willie Mack III got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Willie Mack III to 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Mack III chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Mack III's tee shot went 173 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mack III's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mack III had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
-
-