-
-
Will Gordon shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Will Gordon hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Luke List, Luke Kluver, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 341 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Gordon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even-par for the round.
Gordon hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
-
-