-
-
Wes Roach shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Wes Roach hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Roach's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
After a 366 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Roach chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Roach got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
Roach got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Roach hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Roach to even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
Roach hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
-
-