Vincent Whaley finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Vincent Whaley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Whaley's 91 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
Whaley got a double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Whaley had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
