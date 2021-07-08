Vaughn Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 395-yard par-4 first, Taylor went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Taylor's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.