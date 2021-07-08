-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 74th at 4 over; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Duncan had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Duncan's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Duncan's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 4 over for the round.
-
-