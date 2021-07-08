-
-
Troy Merritt shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Troy Merritt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 83rd at 3 over; Camilo Villegas, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Sam Ryder, Luke Kluver, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.
-
-