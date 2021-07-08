-
Tripp Kinney shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Tripp Kinney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kinney finished his day tied for 145th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Kinney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kinney to 1 over for the round.
Kinney got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinney to 2 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Kinney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kinney at 3 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kinney's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
