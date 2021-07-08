-
-
Tom Lewis putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Tom Lewis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lewis finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Tom Lewis's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lewis had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lewis's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Lewis chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
-
-