In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Potter, Jr. at 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr. hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at even-par for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Potter, Jr.'s 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 32 yards for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.