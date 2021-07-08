-
-
Sungjae Im posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the first round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im nearly aces No. 3 at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sungjae Im lands his 198-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.
Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Im finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
-
-