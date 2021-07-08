-
Sung Kang shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Sung Kang hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Sam Ryder, Luke Kluver, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Harold Varner III, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman; Camilo Villegas, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 10th, Kang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kang's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Kang had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kang's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kang's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
