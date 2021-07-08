-
Steve Stricker comes back from a rocky start in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Steve Stricker spins approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Steve Stricker lands his 92-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Steve Stricker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stricker finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
Steve Stricker tee shot went 199 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Steve Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 2 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Stricker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stricker had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
