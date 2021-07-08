  • Steve Stricker comes back from a rocky start in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Steve Stricker lands his 92-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Steve Stricker spins approach to set up birdie at John Deere

