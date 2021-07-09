-
-
7-over 38 by Si Woo Kim in first round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Si Woo Kim hit 4 of 7 fairways and 4 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 156th at 7 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 7 over for the round.
-
-