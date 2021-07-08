-
-
Shawn Stefani shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Shawn Stefani hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, Cam Davis, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Sam Ryder, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Stefani's tee shot went 269 yards to the native area and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stefani to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Stefani had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Stefani to 3 over for the round.
-
-