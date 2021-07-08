-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Straka hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Straka's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Straka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.
