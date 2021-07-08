Sebastián Muñoz hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Chesson Hadley; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Muñoz at 3 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Muñoz's 199 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Muñoz's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 8 under for the round.