Sebastian Cappelen shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastian Cappelen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 117th at 3 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Michael Gellerman, Luke List, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Cappelen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cappelen at 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
Cappelen had a 359-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cappelen's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
