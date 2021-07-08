-
Sean O'Hair rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. O'Hair finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Andres Romero, Sam Ryder, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Sean O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sean O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, O'Hair's his second shot went 12 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, O'Hair hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
