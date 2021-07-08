-
Seamus Power posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Power finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Luke Kluver are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Seamus Power hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
Power had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 12th. His tee shot went 198 yards to the native area where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.
