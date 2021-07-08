-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Scott Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Luke Kluver are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 185 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Stallings's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Stallings's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
-
-