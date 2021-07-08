-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
Piercy hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Piercy's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 3 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.
