Scott Harrington putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Scott Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Harrington hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Harrington's 80 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Harrington reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Harrington at 3 under for the round.
