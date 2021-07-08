-
Scott Brown shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Sebastián Muñoz, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Doug Ghim, Nick Taylor, Kevin Tway, Luke List, Michael Gellerman, and Cameron Champ are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 first, Brown reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Brown at 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 2 under for the round.
