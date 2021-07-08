Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

On the par-5 10th, Kodaira's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Kodaira's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Kodaira had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kodaira's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kodaira had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.