  • Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Satoshi Kodaira sinks an 11-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Satoshi Kodaira sinks short birdie putt at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Satoshi Kodaira sinks an 11-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.