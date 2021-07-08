-
Sangmoon Bae shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sangmoon Bae hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bae chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bae to even for the round.
