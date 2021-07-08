-
-
Sam Ryder shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Cameron Champ, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; and Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, Cam Davis, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
On the par-4 18th, Ryder's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ryder had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
-
-