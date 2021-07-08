-
Strong putting brings Ryan Moore a 6-under 65 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Moore hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round in 3rd at 6 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ryan Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Moore to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Moore hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 5 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Moore hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.
