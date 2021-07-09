-
Ryan Brehm shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 135th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Brehm's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Brehm chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Brehm's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brehm had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.
