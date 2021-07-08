-
Ryan Blaum finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Blaum hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Blaum finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Blaum hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Blaum got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Blaum's tee shot went 165 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to even for the round.
