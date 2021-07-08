-
Ryan Armour rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Armour finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Ryan Armour reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Armour's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to even for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Armour hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Armour to even-par for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
