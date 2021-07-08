-
Russell Henley shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a 353 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Henley hit his 104 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Henley's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
