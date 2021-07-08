-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Sabbatini suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
